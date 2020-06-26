Emmys 2020 predictions slugfest: How many from ‘Mrs. America’ and ‘Hollywood’ for limited supporting races? [WATCH]

“Mrs. America” could very well fill out the Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress category at this year’s Emmys. “We’re each predicting four nominees from that show in this category but we all have different combinations,” observes Gold Derby contributing editor Riley Chow about “Mrs. America” in a new Emmy slugfest with me (Kevin Jacobsen) and fellow writer Luca Giliberti. All three of us are predicting Uzo Aduba and Rose Byrne will be nominated for their performances as Shirley Chisholm and Gloria Steinem, respectively. Yet, only Giliberti and I are predicting Margo Martindale, Chow and Giliberti have Sarah Paulson and Chow and I have Tracey Ullman. But could all five get in? Watch the video slugfest above.

Not predicting Paulson is my “no-guts, no-glory prediction” of the category, as I note that her big episode doesn’t happen until the end of the series, and voters might not watch that far in. Giliberti is quick to argue that Paulson is a major Emmy favorite while Chow claims she will be the winner of the category. No matter how it shakes out, we’re all expecting Jean Smart of HBO’s “Watchmen” to claim another spot in the category, leaving room for just one other actress. Giliberti and I are pretty confident in Toni Collette for Netflix’s “Unbelievable,” but Chow thinks Allison Janney‘s pedigree will help her nab the last slot for her performance in the HBO TV movie “Bad Education.”

Moving over to Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor, the common belief is that Jim Parsons and Joe Mantello will both be nominated for Netflix’s “Hollywood” but there is uncertainty over whether another co-star will sneak in. I do not have Darren Criss in my predictions, despite what the odds suggest. It is also unclear how many “Watchmen” actors could get in here. Tim Blake Nelson is the consensus favorite among all of us, while Giliberti and I agree that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is a strong possibility too. Giliberti also thinks Eric Lange of “Unbelievable” will benefit from being in a series at the top of voters’ radars, but as Chow notes, “I get a bad feeling that he is a character actor, and those sometimes do get finally recognized in these categories, but other times I feel like they just keep getting taken for granted.”

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions