Emmys 2020 predictions slugfest: Will upcoming May limited series shake up the movie/limited acting races? [WATCH]

Could “Hollywood” take four of the six nomination slots for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor? Can “Mrs. America” take an unprecedented five in Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress? These were among the discussion points when I convened Charlie Bright, Luca Giliberti and Tony Ruiz for a Gold Derby predictions slugfest (watch the video above) to debate those two Emmy races, as well as Best Movie/Limited Actor and Best Movie/Limited Actress. Miniseries like “Barkskins” on Nat Geo, “The Eddy” on Netflix, “I Know This Much is True” on HBO and “Quiz” on AMC are yet to premiere, but our contributors variably have seen them, in order to get them more into the mindset that Emmy voters will be in come July when voting occurs.

“Sarah Paulson is probably the safest bet to get in,” Bright says about the “Mrs. America” supporting actresses, a curious assertion for anyone who has been watching the show weekly, given that the episodes so far have been clear showcases for Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Tracey Ullman and Ari Graynor in that order. He explains, “Once episode eight airs, you guys will see it is insane. That is the only word to describe it. It is completely bonkers and it is Sarah Paulson’s and she is wonderful in it and she’s very captivating in it.” I concur and go a step further, “I have Sarah Paulson winning. It’s tough because she doesn’t really do anything for the first seven episodes, but that eighth episode is maybe the single-episode performance of the year, so I’m expecting everyone to jump on the bandwagon, but I have seen a lot of support for Rose Byrne so far and she is playing the most famous figure and has the most screen time of the supporting actresses.”

With “Hollywood” looking to score multiple nominations for its supporting actors — we all have Jim Parsons, but vary on the combination of Darren Criss, Joe Mantello and Dylan McDermott to join him — and according to Giliberti, for its lead actors as well, Ruiz has the show additionally cracking the supporting actress field. “Patti LuPone comes into the first episode of ‘Hollywood’ and proceeds to steal every single scene that she’s in throughout the entire series and she is definitely the beloved veteran who has yet to really get the Emmy love that she deserves.” Ruiz considers her co-star Holland Taylor to be on the cusp of the category and I contend that co-star Laura Harrier ought to move up to lead to avoid the internal competition, not to mention that “she is the focus of the finale.”

