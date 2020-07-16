Emmys 2020 predictions slugfest: What do the Television Critics Association nominations tell us? [WATCH]

“I do not really see them influencing Emmy voting at all, but we can use them in our Emmy predictions to gauge which way the wind is blowing,” I remark about the 36th TCA Award nominations at the top of a slugfest with fellow Gold Derby contributors Luca Giliberti and Tony Ruiz (watch the video above). The Television Critics Association announced their lineup last Thursday, which was “later than ever” for them, but consistent with the delayed Emmy timeline. The announcement came during the back half of Emmy nominations voting, like last year when the TCA went on to match the Emmys seven-for-seven in Best Comedy Series nominees.

The Emmys will have eight nominees in that comedy race this year, but the TCA nominated only six. These include FX’s “Better Things” and “What We Do in the Shadows,” which respectively rank only ninth and 17th in Gold Derby’s combined odds for an Emmy nomination.

“Rhea Seehorn is the first supporting nominee in seven years,” I note about the “Better Call Saul” star’s nomination for Individual Achievement in drama, which does not distinguish between leading and supporting players (or work behind the camera). Giliberti adds, “She’s never been nominated at the Emmys, even though last year for example, many of her co-stars did and there really was a path for her, but the buzz for her this year is on a completely different level.” He explains about why he is still not predicting her to break through at the Emmys for the eligible fifth season of the AMC drama, “I’ve been proven wrong way too many times.”

“The one that really was strange was Mark Ruffalo‘s inclusion and the show’s exclusion,” says Ruiz. He continues, “I was actually surprised that ‘The Plot Against America’ beat out ‘I Know This Much is True’ in Limited Series, so it will be really, really interesting to see where the Emmys go from here.”

