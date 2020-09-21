Emmys 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User bostondbag for getting the highest score of 86.96% when predicting the Primetime Emmys 2020 winners on Sunday. He is just ahead of two people — GBSingh and Halo_Insider — at 82.61% and has a high score by using his 500 point bets to achieve 29,724 total.

Over 3,700 people worldwide predicted these 2020 Emmy Awards champs in 23 television categories for the ceremony hosted virtually by Jimmy Kimmel in downtown Los Angeles. Our top scorer got 20 of these TV categories correct, including the surprise win by Zendaya for “Euphoria” (Best Drama Actress) plus the series victories by “Succession,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Watchmen.” His only three misses were Julia Garner for “Ozark” (Best Drama Supporting Actress), Uzo Aduba for “Mrs. America” (Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress) and “Unorthodox” (Best Movie/Limited Directing).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Editors predicting, Rob Licuria is in first place with 73.91%. We then have a three-way tie at 69.59% for Marcus Dixon, Zach Laws and Paul Sheehan. Joyce Eng and Matt Noble are next with 65.22%. Riley Chow and Daniel Montgomery are tied at 60.87%. I am then tied with Tom O’Neil at 56.52%. The final slot at 52.17% is held by Susan Wloszczyna. See Editors’ scores.

