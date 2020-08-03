Emmy nominee Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’): ‘I felt a tremendous amount of gratitude for being a part of it’ [WATCH]

Billy Crudup was just nominated for the first Emmy of his career: Best Drama Supporting Actor for playing cutthroat network executive Cory Ellison on the Apple TV+ drama series “The Morning Show.” But this isn’t his first recognition for the role. He won a Critics’ Choice Award and received a SAG Award nomination for his performance earlier this year. And he understands just how rare such appreciation for an actor is in their career. We interviewed him this spring before the Emmy nominations were announced. Watch our in-depth chat with him above.

“My life is populated with actors. I know the kinds of roles that actors get, and I know the kind of pieces that people typically get to perform in,” he says, so he doesn’t take the role of Cory Ellison for granted. “I already felt a tremendous amount of satisfaction and gratitude for being a part of it. To then be recognized with my peers and get to spend some time in the room with people that I admire so deeply and profoundly … I was so happy for ‘The Morning Show’ and everybody in the cast and crew that had worked so hard.”

Jennifer Aniston also earned a nom for “The Morning Show” as embattled anchor Alex Levy, and her contentious relationship with Crudup’s Machiavellian exec is one of the show’s driving conflicts. But it leads to a moment you might not expect — and which Crudup certainly didn’t expect — when Cory and Alex sing a Sondheim duet together. “I remember [showrunner Kerry Ehrin] writing to me, saying this is going to be a make or break it scene for you when you read it, or something to that effect, because it was such an interesting pivot,” Crudup remembers. “It was exciting for me to work into his own history this sense that he was a musical theater lover and was adept enough at singing to chance performing in front of some of his peers.”

Cory is nothing if not an enigma, or a “weirdo” as Crudup calls him. He deftly reads people and situations with his “careful social observation, which in some ways leaves you apart from the social interaction.” That makes him a dangerous corporate opponent, and a formidable Emmy contender.

