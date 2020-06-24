These gutsy Emmy Experts think Dan Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’) will eke out a victory over front-runner Tony Shalhoub

It’s true that the vast majority of our 2020 Emmy Experts predict a second consecutive win (and fifth career trophy) for Tony Shalhoub for his role as Abraham “Abe” Weissman on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” However, these seven prognosticators from major media outlets instead think Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek“) will eke out a victory in Best Comedy Supporting Actor: Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Chris Harnick (E!), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine).

Levy plays David Rose on the Pop hit, the son of a rich family that goes through a sort of rebirth when they’re forced to live in the small town of Schitt’s Creek. His potential Emmy-bound cast members include Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy. This would be Levy’s first career Emmy win on his first acting bid; he was previously nominated last year for producing “Schitt’s Creek,” which lost to “Fleabag.”

To compare, Shalhoub is an Emmy darling, having won three times in Best Comedy Actor for “Monk” (2003, 2005-06) and once in Best Comedy Supporting Actor for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (2019). However, Shalhoub is not unbeatable for this current role. The first time he was nominated for playing Abe in 2018, he lost to Henry Winkler (“Barry”).

Based on Gold Derby Experts’ odds, Shalhoub is far out front to win again. He has the backing of these 19 Emmy seers: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Jen Chaney (Vulture), Eric Deggans (NPR), Delaina Dixon (unaffiliated), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Ed Martin (Media Village), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Mary Murphy (Gold Derby), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Ken Tucker (Yahoo) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

As for the other two Emmy Experts, Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox) and Tim Gray (Variety) both pick Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) to win for his role as Reggie, Shy Baldwin’s (Leroy McClain) manager. Brown is already a two-time Emmy champ for “The People v. O.J. Simpson” (2016) and “This Is Us” (2017).

The Top 10 Best Comedy Supporting Actor contenders to watch out for, according to our Experts, are Shalhoub, Levy, Brown, Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”), Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live), John Malkovich (“Space Force”), Louie Anderson (“Baskets”), James Marsden (“Dead to Me”), Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”) and William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”).

