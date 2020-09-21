That weird Best Drama Actor Emmy trend is over now, so you can’t use it to predict next year

Everything is a trend until it’s not, and one long one at the Emmys is done for now. With Jeremy Strong‘s Best Drama Actor victory for “Succession” on Sunday, the nine-year streak of the award going to someone from a first-year show or final-year show has screeched to a halt. Or as Kendall Roy would say:



Strong won for the second season of the HBO dark satire, one of the show’s four wins on Sunday, including Best Drama Series. The previous nine drama actor champs were:

2011: Kyle Chandler (fifth and final season of “Friday Night Lights”)

2012: Damian Lewis (Season 1 of “Homeland”)

2013: Jeff Daniels (Season 1 of “The Newsroom”)

2014: Bryan Cranston (fifth and final season of “Breaking Bad”)

2015: Jon Hamm (seventh and final season of “Mad Men”)

2016: Rami Malek (Season 1 of “Mr. Robot”)

2017: Sterling K. Brown (Season 1 of “This Is Us”)

2018: Matthew Rhys (sixth and final season of “The Americans”)

2019: Billy Porter (Season 1 of “Pose”)

The 2010 winner was Cranston, who nabbed his third straight statuette for “Breaking Bad” before the show skipped an Emmy cycle.

The only nominee who could’ve carried on the trend this year was Steve Carell, who competed for the debut season of “The Morning Show.” Every other nominee was in a show in the middle of its run: Strong’s co-star Brian Cox, Jason Bateman (Season 3 of “Ozark”), Porter (Season 2 of “Pose”) and Brown (Season 4 of “This Is Us”).

Cox had lead our odds for the majority of the season, but Strong finished strong (no pun intended) in the past week, overthrowing his TV pops from the top spot. The first-time Emmy winner is the sixth person to beat a co-star in the category.

So now that this pattern is over, there’s one fewer quirky thing we can point to while we make predictions next year. Or maybe it’ll go back to it next year. Or maybe Strong will repeat (if the third season films in time). Sometimes things come in waves. Over in comedy actress, no one had defended a win in 10 years, and then Julia Louis-Dreyfus came along and won six straight for “Veep.” And now we’ve gotten three different comedy actress champs in the past three ceremonies.

