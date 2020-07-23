Emmys smackdown: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin could wrestle for the title … of Best Reality Host

A few weeks ago, WWE superstar John Cena earned a Daytime Emmy nomination: Best Game Show as a producer of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” on Nickelodeon, which he also hosts. And pretty soon he could be joined by a couple other sports entertainment alums: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin are both on the ballot for Best Reality Host.

Johnson is a contender for “The Titan Games,” NBC’s athletic competition series in which men and women go through endurance challenges in the hopes of winning a $100,000 grand prize. The show was first eligible last year, and though it wasn’t nominated, it’s the kind of physical competition that academy members might gravitate towards having nominated “American Ninja Warrior” for the last four years in a row. And the current season started airing in May, so it would have been fresh in mind for Emmy voters while they were filling out their ballots.

Austin, meanwhile, could be nominated for “Straight Up Steve Austin,” which premiered last August. The series follows Austin across the country as he interviews and adventures with a variety of celebrity guests including race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., country singer Trace Adkins and comedian Rob Riggle (who coincidentally is also a Best Reality Host contender for “Holey Moley”).

“Straight Up” is a markedly different show from “The Titan Games,” and the Emmys usually prefer the hosts of competitive shows like Johnson’s, but this kind of personal touch has paid off with recent Best Reality Host nominations for Marie Kondo (“Tidying Up”) and W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades of America”) — bet you never thought you’d see Steve Austin compared to Marie Kondo. We’ll see how much joy he and Johnson spark when Emmy nominations are announced on July 28.

