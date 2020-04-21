Emmys flashback: In 2008 Julia Louis-Dreyfus stole Tina Fey’s Best Actress prize – ‘This is mine, motherf*cker!’ [WATCH]

“I don’t give a f*ck what Ms. Fey thinks, do you understand me? This is mine, motherf*cker, back the f*ck off!” Julia Louis-Dreyfus snarled at Kenneth the Page (Jack McBrayer) after stealing Tina Fey‘s Emmy from her dressing room during a bit on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” 12 years ago. That year “30 Rock” star Fey beat “The New Adventures of Old Christine’s” Louis-Dreyfus for Best Comedy Actress. It was Fey’s fifth Emmy, while Louis-Dreyfus only had two, so Old Christine wanted to even the score. Watch above.

When Fey won the Emmy that year, she admitted in her acceptance speech that whenever she was unsure of herself she would try to channel Louis-Dreyfus, so naturally Louis-Dreyfus thought the Emmy was rightfully hers. Conan O’Brien egged her on, insisting that it was only fair for the haves to give to the have-nots. But when Fey confronted them about their petty (in more ways than one) larceny, it wasn’t the Emmy theft she was mad about.

The bit is actually funnier in hindsight because in the intervening years Louis-Dreyfus won another nine Emmys for her subsequent role on HBO’s “Veep“: a record-setting six for Best Comedy Actress and three more for Best Comedy Series as a producer of the political satire. Her first two wins were actually against Fey, and one could easily imagine her “Veep” character Selina Meyer delivering that same entitled, cuss-filled diatribe against Kenneth the Page if he got in her way. So losing to Fey was good practice for Louis-Dreyfus’s future political career.

As of 2020, Louis-Dreyfus has won a whopping 11 Emmys, while Fey only has 9. You know what that means. If Fey stole one from Louis-Dreyfus, that really would even the score at 10 apiece. Better lock your dressing room, Julia!

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.