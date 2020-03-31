Emmy spotlight: ‘Modern Family’ deserves a return to Best Comedy Series race with its final season

After “Modern Family” won a record-tying five consecutive Emmy victories for Best Comedy Series (a feat previously accomplished by “Fraiser,” produced by “Family” creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan), the laffer soon fell out of favor with voters, dropping out of the main categories entirely last year. But it deserves a return to the race for its final season, the best since the show’s glory days.

For years, there wasn’t an eligible Emmy category “Modern Family” didn’t compete in, let alone win. In addition to its series victories, the show would regularly take home prizes for writing, directing and acting for Ty Burrell (2011 and 2014), Eric Stonestreet (2010 and 2012) and Julie Bowen (2011 and 2012), racking up 22 trophies out of 82 bids.

Its fortunes began to dip in the sixth season, where it went from receiving double-digit nomination tallies to just six. That dipped down to four in year seven, three in year eight and just one in years nine and ten (for Half-Hour Sound Mixing). Yet just when you thought “Modern Family” was down for the count, it returned with its best season in years.

Burrell gave an Emmy-worthy performance in the emotional episode in which Phil’s father Frank (Fred Willard) passed away. Other storylines included Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Dylan (Reid Ewing) dealting with being first-time parents, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron (Stonestreet) considering moving away for a job opportunity, and Jay (Ed O’Neill) living the life of a retiree.

Given the wealth of options in the Best Comedy Series category, “Modern Family” has a steep hill to climb in order to get back in. But if Emmy voters are still watching, they’ll quickly be reminded of why they used to shower this program with gold not so long ago. The final episodes of “Modern Family” air this April on ABC.

