Emmys Movie/Limited Series predictions slugfest: Will Chris Evans get in over heavy favorite Hugh Jackman? [WATCH]

When it comes to long-shot predictions in the Movie/Limited Series categories at this year’s Emmys, Tony Ruiz has erred on the side of caution with many of his picks. However, he does believe that Chris Evans will score a Best Actor nomination for “Defending Jacob” at the expense of one of the strongest contenders: Hugh Jackman in “Bad Education.” “I think it might have more visibility but I think there’s just this kind of block against a TV movie,” explains Ruiz in our recent slugfest alongside myself, Riley Chow and Rob Licuria. He continues to say that it’s “mainly because you have a two-hour time frame versus a 7-9 hour time frame.”

Licuria is much more adventurous in his predictions including a huge long-shot prediction in the Supporting Actress category for Eve Lindley for AMC’s, “Dispatches from Elsewhere.” “It’s probably my ‘No guts-No glory’ prediction of the entire Emmy season… and if anyone’s seen it, they will know that she is absolutely the star of the show,” says Licuria. He adds that Lindley being an openly transgender woman will add an interesting piece to her narrative as well as the fact that there are several other trans performers who could get into acting categories this year.

We also explored programs that have multiple potential nominees. Chow has four guys from “Watchmen” getting into the Supporting Actor race. Along with current favorites Tim Blake Nelson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, he’s also going out on a limb for Louis Gossett, Jr. and Jovan Adepo who are much further down in our odds. In the Supporting Actress race, I have four of the women from “Mrs. America” making the cut and of those the biggest long-shot would be Tracey Ullman for her performance as Betty Friedan. The prediction of Ullman may not be viewed as a far out possibility but the fact that I have her getting in over her much more favored co-star, Rose Byrne, does make it quite interesting.

