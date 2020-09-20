2020 Emmys online: How to watch the 72nd Emmy Awards live stream without a TV

The 2020 Emmys, which air live nationwide on Sunday, September 20 beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET, will be available for cable TV subscribers to watch online at the ABC website. And in certain markets, you can watch the live stream if you subscribe to DIRECTV Now, Hulu Live TV, Playstation Vue, and YouTube TV. All of these streaming services offer free trial periods.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emmy Awards are going virtual this year. While host Jimmy Kimmel and soe of the presenters will take to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles all the nominees will be beamed in from around the world. That should speed up the proceedings, with a whopping 23 awards scheduled to be handed out.

We are predicting the winners of all these races at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: The drama series “Succession,” comedy series “Schitt’s Creek” and limited series “Watchmen” will dominate, with wins in the program categories as well as for acting, directing and writing.

Our forecast is based on a combination of five sets of predictions by: 27 Experts (journalists from outlets like Deadline, Variety and TV Guide who write about the Emmys); our 11 Editors; the Top 24 Users (those two dozen folks who scored the best predicting last year’s winners); the All-Star Top 24 who got the best scores when you combine the last two years’ Emmy results; and thousands of readers just like you.

After reviewing our predictions, you can keep making or updating your own predictions right here as often as you like until right before Sunday night’s show starts. And join in the fierce debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums.