Melissa Rivers & Tom O’Neil: Can the Oscars and Emmys survive Coronavirus? Join our live chat today at 1:30 pm PT

What did veteran award-watchers Melissa Rivers and I think of the recent Pandemmys and what do we believe will happen to the future of the Oscars, Golden Globes and other top Hollywood trophy shows so drastically impacted by the global pandemic?

Sure, host Jimmy Kimmel and the Television Academy just got well-deserved hoorays for that cleverly staged Pandemmys on ABC, but TV viewership fell to only 6.9 million peeps, down approximately 50% from just 10 years ago. Over the same period, Oscar viewership plunged a similar percentage, down to this year’s lowest viewership ever: only 23.6 million.

What’s going on? Can the Emmys and Oscars be saved? Can red-carpet fashion parades be revived?

And what wild, zany and fascinating stories will Melissa and I tattle about what occurred behind the scenes during those live E! Network and TV Guide Channel shows? Promise: No embarrassing secrets will be withheld.

I would like to add a personal note about this photo above of Melissa and me covering the Oscars back in – what when this image taken, Melissa? Do you recall? Feb., 2007? Does this match your memory of the dress you wore that year? Over decades of my interactions with top Hollywood celebrities, I often gave my proud mother dozens of pix of me posed sweetly with the likes of Mary Tyler Moore, Walter Cronkite, George Clooney and many others, but the only one she ever had framed prominently to be displayed in the dining room of our family home in Mentor, Ohio, was this warm, chummy shot of Melissa and me covering the Oscars. Ain’t that grand?

