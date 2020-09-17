Emmys predictions slugfest 2020: Chris Beachum and Rob Licuria fiercely debate all 23 categories in 23 minutes [WATCH]

“We’ve been doing this for close to a decade now, maybe more,” declares Gold Derby managing editor Chris Beachum as he joins long-time Gold Derby colleague and senior editor Rob Licuria on their annual final predictions for all 23 prime-time Emmy categories in 23 minutes. Chris and Rob put their reputations on the line and throw out their supporting arguments for who and what they think will win on Emmy night.

Because of the ongoing global pandemic, which has forced TV productions, film shoots and entertainment events to shut down all year to slow the spread of the virus, this year’s Emmy ceremonies are being held virtually. Best Reality Host nominee Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”) has been hosting all five of the Creative Arts awards that have streamed throughout the week on the TV academy’s website, and this Sunday Emmy winner Jimmy Kimmel emcees the big night, with festivities commencing at 5.00 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 20 on ABC.

Watch the guys’ lively discussion in the video above. View the complete predictions in all 23 categories here for Rob and here for Chris.

“I’m going with ‘Schitt’s Creek,’” Rob says about the Best Comedy Series race, in which the Pop TV phenomenon is the favorite among our experts and editors. “I think ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is going to win it because I think that will be the popular choice.” Rob explains. Chris is not so sure though, going all-in (at least at the time the video was recorded) for previous winner “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” to prevail. “It has some support within the industry,” Chris explains. “Right now I’m going with ‘Maisel,’ just thinking it’s more of an industry darling across many types of branches as opposed to just say directing, writing, acting.

As for Best Drama Series, the guys agree that HBO’s critical darling “Succession” will most likely win on Sunday night. “That one’s a lock now,” Chris says. “It’s one of your favorite shows, ‘Succession,’ it’s got that hands down.” “‘Succession’ just has so much buzz and so much popularity amongst the industry and people who are voting,” Rob agrees. “I just think ‘Succession’ is going to win a lot of Emmys on the weekend, and this is one of them!”

