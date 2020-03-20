With reigning comedy Emmy champ ‘Fleabag’ gone, ‘Maisel’ can achieve what only 5 other shows have done

Is it going to be another marvelous Emmy night for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”? The Amazon hit leads our early odds to snag Best Comedy Series once again. A win would put it in a prestigious group of multiple champs and even rarer group of shows to reclaim the prize.

Two years ago, “Maisel” came out swinging and nabbed eight Emmys for its debut season, including comedy series to become the first streaming series to take the award. Last year, it lost the top prize to the hottest show in town, “Fleabag,” but it still accrued another eight statuettes, including four acting victories (both guest and both supporting races). Since “Fleabag” is done and there’s obviously a ton of affection for Midge & Co. from the TV academy, it’s natural to assume “Maisel” will reassert itself at the top in September — something only five shows have managed to do in the category after suffering a loss.

“Maisel” would join “The Jack Benny Program,” “All in the Family,” “Cheers,” “Murphy Brown” and “Everybody Loves Raymond” as former champs that reclaimed Best Comedy Series. A six-time nominee, “Jack Benny” prevailed in 1959 and ’61. “All in the Family” three-peated from 1971-73 before adding a fourth Emmy in ’78. “Cheers,” which has the most nominations at 11 alongside “M*A*S*H,” is the only one that’s reclaimed the award multiple times, with triumphs in 1983-84, ’89 and ’91. “Murphy Brown” sandwiched “Cheers'” final victory, taking the prize in 1990 and ’92. And “Everybody Loves Raymond” was the most recent, winning in 2003 and ’05, the latter for its final season.

SEE Emmys slugfest: Will ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ retake the Best Comedy Series crown or is something floating down ‘Schitt’s Creek’?

Interestingly, the three two-time champs here all won two years apart, which is what “Maisel” is trying to accomplish. “Maisel” would be the 17th show to score Best Comedy Series multiple times, and it’s not shocking at all that most of these did so consecutively. When Emmy voters love you, they love you hard… until they’re over you. Record holders “Frasier” (1994-98) and “Modern Family” (2010-14) both five-peated, and then voters were done with them. Since “Raymond’s” second victory, only six shows have bagged the prize: “The Office” (2006), “30 Rock” (2007-09), “Modern Family,” “Veep” (2015-17), “Maisel” and “Fleabag.”

The even better news for “Maisel” is that it’s not just “Fleabag” that will be AWOL this year. Three other nominees from last year are also gone — “Veep” is over, while “Barry” and “Russian Doll” are sitting out the cycle — leaving “The Good Place” and “Schitt’s Creek,” both of whom are contending for their final seasons, as the only other eligible returnees.

“Schitt’s Creek” is currently in second place in our odds, followed by “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Good Place,” “Dead to Me,” HBO’s upcoming comedy thriller “Run” from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and “The Kominsky Method.”

