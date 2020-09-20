2020 Emmys explained: ‘Schitt’s’ sweep underway as Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy all win [UPDATING LIVE]

We at Gold Derby have been covering the 2020 Primetime Emmy race since this spring, so this awards season accounts for almost the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic that turned the entertainment industry upside down. The health crisis changed how we watched and thought about television. And it changed how the Emmys themselves did business, pushing them to a series of virtual ceremonies instead of the usual in-person extravaganza. But despite the pandemic there was more TV to nominate this year, not less. So what happened on Sunday night, September 20, when the last 23 awards were handed out? Scroll down for our minute-by-minute analysis of all the winners as they’re announced.

The first thing to explain about this year’s Emmys is that most of them happened before Sunday night. The Creative Arts Awards announced the vast majority of categories between September 14 and September 19 during four ceremonies that streamed online and one that aired on Saturday on FXX. Those kudos went to the best achievements in nonfiction, animation, variety, reality and short form programming, in addition to guest acting and behind-the-scenes crafts in dramas, comedies, movies and limited series.

“Watchmen” and “The Mandalorian” came out of the Creative Arts Awards as the biggest winners with seven apiece. “Watchmen” was up for seven more awards on Sunday night, including Best Limited Series, which gave it a chance to set a new record as the most awarded program ever in a single year; “John Adams” (2008) is the current record-holder with 13 victories. “The Mandalorian,” meanwhile, was only nominated for Best Drama Series during Sunday night’s broadcast, so the best it could do was eight total prizes — not bad for the first ever drama from the inaugural season of the Disney+ streaming service.

There was lots more history up for grabs and more close races we’ve lost sleep over as we’ve awaited Sunday night’s results. Follow along below for our running report and explanation of all things Emmy (times listed are Eastern).

8:11pm — BEST COMEDY ACTRESS: Catherine O’Hara is the first of a predicted sweep for “Schitt’s Creek.” This was her second nomination in a row for the show and her first victory. It’s her second Emmy overall after she claimed a writing award for the sketch comedy “SCTV” in 1982, which also makes this her first ever victory for acting. Since “Schitt’s Creek” won for its casting and contemporary costumes during Creative Arts, that brings the show’s total to three victories … so far.

8:23pm — BEST COMEDY ACTOR: Two for two for “Schitt’s Creek” (get used to it). Eugene Levy claims the prize, which is the third of his career. His son Dan Levy is beaming with pride at the cast’s Toronto get-together because they created the show together; it’s likely Dan is going to get a couple of his own turns at the mic. Like O’Hara, Eugene Levy previously won Emmys as a writer for “SCTV” in 1982 and 1983. That makes this his third victory overall.

8:29pm — BEST COMEDY WRITING: Eugene’s son Dan gets his first turn at the mic as “Happy Ending” wins for its script. This is his first of four nominations for Dan Levy tonight. He’s also up for Best Comedy Supporting Actor, Best Comedy Directing (also for “Happy Ending”) and Best Comedy Series. He’s predicted to win all of them. The academy may not be spreading the wealth so far, but Levy is, using the end of his speech to shout out the writers for HBO’s “Insecure.”

8:39pm — BEST COMEDY DIRECTING: Four-for-four for “Schitt’s Creek.” Dan Levy and Andrew Cividino win for directing the finale episode “Happy Ending.” “I just touched my face and hugged you three times, so from a COVID standpoint, this is terrible,” joked Cividino. It could be worse, Andrew, you could be in the US. Levy and Cividino are the first directing duo to win this award since Anthony and Joe Russo prevailed for the “Arrested Development” pilot.

8:44pm — BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR: Yep, “Schitt’s Creek” wins again. “Okay, the internet’s about to turn on me,” says Dan Levy, who wins his third award in a row. It would be absolutely unprecedented if the show wins all seven comedy awards tonight, but there are only two left (Best Comedy Supporting Actress and Best Comedy Series), and it’s very, very possible.