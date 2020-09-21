‘Succession’s’ Jeremy Strong joins a very short list of Best Drama Actor Emmy champs to defeat a co-star

Just like on “Succession,” the Number One Boy got the better of Logan Roy (for now). Jeremy Strong beat his TV father Brian Cox for the Best Drama Actor Emmy on Sunday, becoming just the sixth person to topple a co-star in the category.

The “Succession” twosome were the 17th pair of co-star drama actor nominees, but winning against a co-star has proven to be difficult. The only drama actor champs who’ve managed to do it are “I Spy’s” Bill Cosby, who went 3-0 against Robert Culp from 1966-68; “St. Elsewhere’s” Ed Flanders and William Daniels, who beat each other (Flanders in 1983 and Daniels in 1985 and ’86); Dennis Franz, who trump two “NYPD Blue” partners, David Caruso (1994) and Jimmy Smits (1996-97, ’99); and “This Is Us'” Sterling K. Brown, who defeated Milo Ventimiglia on their first go-around in 2017.

Flanders and Daniels are the only co-stars to have notched a victory over the other, while Franz is the only one to be nominated against and beat two co-stars en route to his record four statuettes.

Strong and Cox were the third duo in the last four years to be shortlisted together, following “This Is Us'” three-peat bids for Brown and Ventimiglia from 2017-19, and “Westworld” doubling up for Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright in 2018.

Cox was the favorite for the majority of the season, but the Golden Globe champ lost ground and was eventually overtaken in our odds by Strong, who won the Critics’ Choice Award, last week. The pair had never faced off at an awards show until now. This was Strong’s first nomination and win. Cox previously won for the TNT miniseries “Nuremberg.”

Strong also beat Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Steve Carell (“Better Call Saul”), reigning champ Billy Porter (“Pose”) and Brown.

Here are the co-star nominees from the same show with winners denoted.

1957: “Four Star Playhouse” — Charles Boyer and David Niven

1966-68: “I Spy” — Bill Cosby and Robert Culp (Cosby won all three years)

1969: “Mission: Impossible” — Peter Graves and Martin Landau

1981: “Dallas” — Jim Davis and Larry Hagman

1983-87: “St. Elsewhere” — Ed Flanders and William Daniels (Flanders won in ’83; Daniels, ’85-86)

1988: “L.A. Law” — Corbin Bernsen and Michael Tucker

1992: “Quantum Leap” — Scott Bakula and Harrison Page

1994: “NYPD Blue” — David Caruso and Dennis Franz (Franz won)

1995-99: “NYPD Blue” — Dennis Franz and Jimmy Smits (Franz won in ’96-97 and ’99)

1995-96: “ER” — George Clooney and Anthony Edwards



2000: “Law & Order” — Jerry Orbach and Sam Waterston

2001: “The West Wing” — Rob Lowe and Martin Sheen

2002: “Six Feet Under” — Michael C. Hall and Peter Krause

2014: “True Detective” — Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey

2017-19: “This Is Us” — Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia (Brown won in ’17)

2018: “Westworld” — Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright

2020: “Succession” — Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong

