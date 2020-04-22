Emmy’s parting gift for ‘The Good Place’ could come in writing or directing, just like ’30 Rock,’ ‘Larry Sanders Show’ …

Parting is such sweet sorrow, and that’s never more evident than at the Emmys. In recent years we’ve seen several shows honored with writing or directing wins for their emotional series finales, including “The Larry Sanders Show” (comedy writing & directing in 1998), “30 Rock” (comedy writing in 2013), “The Sopranos” (drama writing in 2007), “The Americans” (drama writing in 2018), “ER” (drama directing in 2009) and “Friday Night Lights” (drama directing in 2011). Might that signal some forking good news for once for NBC’s dearly departed “The Good Place”?

The well-received series finale, “Whenever You’re Ready,” aired January 30 and was written and directed by creator Michael Schur. In the two-part episode, our favorite humans — Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) — live out their final days in the afterlife as they all eventually find their own peace. With demon Michael (Ted Danson) feeling alone, Eleanor convinces the Judge (Maya Rudolph) to let him live on earth as a human, which serves as the touching last scene.

The high-concept series amassed its fair share of passionate fans over the years, many of whom appear to be Emmy voters. “The Good Place” first broke through with the TV academy in Season 2, with Danson and Rudolph earning a pair of acting bids. Then in Season 3, it doubled its haul with noms for Best Comedy Series, writing (Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan), lead actor (Danson) and guest actress (Rudolph). This year it’s likely to build again in nominations, with lead actress Bell and supporting players Harper and D’Arcy Carden hoping to hear their names called for the first time.

But back to that finale. What Schur does so well in the farewell episode is to give each of the characters we’ve come to love over the past four years a proper goodbye. For Eleanor, it’s turning into specks of dust so she can help create good on Earth. For Tahini, it’s coming full-circle by working as an architect in the afterlife. For the all-knowing Michael, it’s finally getting to see what living as a human is really about (“Take it sleazy” are his perfect last words).

The tears really flow in the well-written parting scene between soulmates Eleanor and Chidi. Eleanor is crushed when she finds out Chidi wants to leave the Good Place and disappear from existence. She tries to convince him otherwise by showing him some of his favorite things around the world, but then ultimately realizes it’s not her decision to make. “I owe it to you to let you go,” Eleanor weeps while hugging Chidi on a bridge in Paris. Emmy campaigners are no longer allowed to ship For Your Consideration DVDs, but here’s hoping they at least send tissues in the mail to aid voters in their online binge-watching.

As has come to be expected over the past Jeremy Bearimy, the visuals in the finale were spectacular. From the bright costumes and original set pieces, to the physical transference of Eleanor from human into soul particles, Schur’s vision here was one of an artist painting his masterpiece. Does that mean this two-time Emmy winner for writing “SNL” (2002) and producing “The Office” (2006) will earn a goodbye hug for his work on “The Good Place”? As Eleanor declares in the finale, “The true joy’s in the mystery.”

