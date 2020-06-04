Readers say Alex Borstein is the reigning Emmy champ most likely to repeat, but who got 0% of the vote (yikes)?

Alex Borstein is going for a three-peat in Best Comedy Supporting Actress at the Emmys, and she’ll have no problem accomplishing it, our readers believe: The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star was voted the most likely of the five returning champs to defend her title, taking 42 percent in a recent poll.

Borstein is already the runaway favorite in our odds, so this domination isn’t that surprising. She’d be the the fifth actress to win the category at least three times after three-time champs Valerie Harper (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) and Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”), and four-time winners Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) and Doris Roberts (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) — all of whom had a three-peat during their hauls.

Last year, she defeated a co-star, Marin Hinkle, and she may have to best two this time, as Jane Lynch, who prevailed in guest last year, is also predicted to make the cut. Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) is in second, followed by Lynch, Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Hinkle and Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”).

With 26 percent, “Ozark” star Julia Garner is the second most likely to repeat. She triumphed in Best Drama Supporting Actress on her first nomination last year in a field that included a quad of “Game of Thrones” stars. The good news is that Season 3 has been a hit with fans and critics alike. The bad news is that Garner may have to face off against a co-star this year in Janet McTeer, who’s in seventh in our odds.

“The Crown’s” Helena Bonham Carter tops the odds, followed by Garner, “Big Little Lies'” Meryl Streep and Laura Dern, Thandie Newton (“Westworld”) and Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

In third is Borstein’s co-star Tony Shalhoub with 21 percent. Shalhoub’s category, Best Comedy Supporting Actor, was the only one “Maisel” did not win at the main ceremony in 2018, where it went 5 for 6, but he’s since been on a roll, winning the Emmy in 2019 and two straight Screen Actors Guild Awards for comedy actor as a supporting player. “Maisel” is also coming off its second straight SAG Award for comedy ensemble, upsetting heavy favorite “Fleabag.”

Shalhoub is also the odds-on favorite, but Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) is on his heels. Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”), co-star Sterling K. Brown, Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”) and Louie Anderson (“Baskets”) round out the top six.

Jodie Comer delivered one of the big surprises last year when she upset her “Killing Eve” co-star Sandra Oh to take Best Drama Actress honors. But our readers aren’t as confident she can make it two in a row: She only has 11 percent of the vote. “Killing Eve,” which just wrapped its mixed third season, is expected to have a downturn in general, as it’s not in our drama series top six and Oh is not predicted to return to the actress lineup either. Comer is in fourth place behind Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”) and Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”). Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) are in fifth and sixth, respectively.

In last is “Pose’s” Billy Porter, who got 0 percent. Quite the turnaround for last year’s frontrunner who made history as the first openly gay black man to win Best Drama Actor. But like “Killing Eve,” “Pose,” whose drama series bid was its only other major nomination last year, is not expected to return to the series race. Porter is in fifth place, trailing Brian Cox (“Succession”), Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”); Brown (“This Is Us”) is in sixth.

