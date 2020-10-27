Enzo Palumbo (‘Big Brother 22’): ‘I’m definitely done’ if I don’t win HOH Part 2 comp

During Monday’s penultimate episode of “Big Brother 22,” Nicole Franzel claimed victory in Part 1 of the final Head of Household competition. That means Enzo Palumbo and Cody Calafiore now have to face off in Part 2 on Wednesday night; the winner will compete against Nicole live in Part 3. After being the first person to drop from his swing during the Halloween-themed endurance comp, Enzo looked like a real-life zombie in the Diary Room.

“Everything is on the line in this next competition,” he readily admitted with a sigh. “If I don’t win that, I feel like I’m definitely done. Now I have to compete against this comp beast [Cody] in the second HOH to keep my fate alive in this game to get to the final two.”

The last time Enzo played in Season 12 he came in third place to Hayden Moss and Lane Elenburg, so there’s no way he wants to experience the same fate again. Even though he has a final two deal with Cody, Enzo isn’t aware of the fact that Cody also has one with Nicole. In other words, if Enzo doesn’t guarantee his own seat in the finals he may become the last jury member.

“I really thought I was gonna go in and do well in this first HOH comp,” Cody told the camera following the zombie challenge. “But Nicole had this one way better than I did and so I’m pretty disappointed that I couldn’t win it. This is gonna be a tough pill to swallow, but I need to focus because there’s still another part to this HOH comp.” This former runner-up of “BB16” added that he plans on “smoking Enzo” in Part 2.

Nicole was all smiles after winning her ticket to Part 3, even jumping into the green goo to celebrate. “Now the big question is, if I win Part 3, who am I taking with me to the end? I really don’t freaking know,” she said with a chuckle. If she wins Season 22 that would make her the only person in “BB” history to win twice, following her victory in Season 18. Who do YOU think will claim the $500,000 prize on finale night?

