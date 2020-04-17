Emmys 2020 exclusive: Epix categories for Belgravia, Godfather of Harlem, Pennyworth, Perpetual Grace

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Epix. For this season, the network has “Belgravia” (Tamsin Greig, Harriet Walter), “Godfather of Harlem” (Forest Whitaker), “Pennyworth” (Jack Bannon) and “Perpetual Grace LTD” (Ben Kingsley).

Below, the list of Epix lead and supporting submissions for their drama and limited series. More names might be added by the studio on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“BELGRAVIA”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Philip Glenister

Movie/Limited Actress – Tamsin Greig, Harriet Walter

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jack Bardoe, Tom Wilkinson

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Alice Eve, Ella Purnell

“GODFATHER OF HARLEM”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Forest Whitaker

Drama Supporting Actor – Giancarlo Esposito, Vincent D’Onofrio, Nigel Thatch

Drama Supporting Actress – Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Ifenesh Hadera

“PENNYWORTH”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Jack Bannon

Drama Actress – Paloma Faith

Drama Supporting Actor – Ben Aldridge, Ian Puleston-Davies

Drama Supporting Actress – Polly Walker

“PERPETUAL GRACE, LTD”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Ben Kingsley

Drama Supporting Actor – Chris Conrad, Luis Guzman, Damon Herriman, Terry O’Quinn, Jimmi Simpson

Drama Supporting Actress – Jacki Weaver

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions