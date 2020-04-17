Emmys 2020 exclusive: Epix categories for Belgravia, Godfather of Harlem, Pennyworth, Perpetual Grace

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Epix. For this season, the network has “Belgravia” (Tamsin Greig, Harriet Walter), “Godfather of Harlem” (Forest Whitaker), “Pennyworth” (Jack Bannon) and “Perpetual Grace LTD” (Ben Kingsley).
Below, the list of Epix lead and supporting submissions for their drama and limited series. More names might be added by the studio on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.
“BELGRAVIA”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Philip Glenister
Movie/Limited Actress – Tamsin Greig, Harriet Walter
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jack Bardoe, Tom Wilkinson
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Alice Eve, Ella Purnell
“GODFATHER OF HARLEM”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Forest Whitaker
Drama Supporting Actor – Giancarlo Esposito, Vincent D’Onofrio, Nigel Thatch
Drama Supporting Actress – Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Ifenesh Hadera
“PENNYWORTH”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Jack Bannon
Drama Actress – Paloma Faith
Drama Supporting Actor – Ben Aldridge, Ian Puleston-Davies
Drama Supporting Actress – Polly Walker
“PERPETUAL GRACE, LTD”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Ben Kingsley
Drama Supporting Actor – Chris Conrad, Luis Guzman, Damon Herriman, Terry O’Quinn, Jimmi Simpson
Drama Supporting Actress – Jacki Weaver
