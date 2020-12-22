Erin Moriarty: Female empowerment on ‘The Boys’ was ‘so cathartic and satisfying, and I loved it!’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I think we all need to become increasingly conscious of making sure that at the end of the day, perspectives on our show are not just male,” declares Erin Moriarty, who stars as superhero Starlight on Amazon Prime Video’s blockbuster action satire “The Boys.

Moriarty loves how the show turns the superhero genre on its head, noting that the muscular, testosterone-driven genre “only recently has started creating female-centric story lines at all.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Moriarty above.

SEE ‘The Boys’ season 2 looks and sounds like a winner to guilds

“The Boys” depicts a world in which real-life superheroes are revered as celebrity gods keeping the community safe. Writer/director Eric Kripke developed the series for the screen, based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford and Moriarty, with Aya Cash joining the show for its second season. The satirical action drama explores what happens when these heroes go rogue and abuse their powers, telling a highly entertaining cautionary tale about celebrity worship, materialism, fame and greed.

The show’s second season has been a hit with fans and critics alike, scoring an impressive 97% at Rotten Tomatoes. While the acrimony between the powerful “supes” and “the Boys” (the misfit band of vigilantes hell-bent on destroying them) remains the overall point of the show, its sophomore season was driven in large part by its female characters, which Moriarty welcomed.

“I think we did that this season and I think we have the opportunity to expand the female perspective on our show. I loved being a part of that in season 2,” she says. The battle royale between her character and Stormfront (played by Cash) culminated in one of the highlights of the season, when the women on the show beat the hell out of Cash’s villain while Peaches’ iconic female-empowerment anthem “Boys Wanna be Her” plays on the soundtrack.

“I didn’t know they were going to use that song. When I saw the finale for the first time, a few months before it came out, as soon as that song kicked in, when we started to beat up Stormfront,” she reveals, “it’s the only scene I have watched more than once. I don’t like to watch myself, and so I’ll do it once as I want to see the work that we’ve all done, but that was the one scene that I returned to because it was so cathartic and satisfying and I loved it!”

