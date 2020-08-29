All 11 of Evan Peters’ ‘AHS’ characters ranked worst to best, including Tate Langdon and Kai Anderson

Even though “American Horror Story” Season 10 has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is good news for Evan Peters fans as the actor has offically signed on for the new episodes. Peters and co-star Sarah Paulson are the only two “AHS” cast members to appear in each of the first eight cycles of FX’s horror anthology series. They both sat out last year’s “1984” summer camp installment, but will now return along with several other fan-faves (see the Season 10 cast list).

In anticipation of Peters’ return to the franchise, we’ve ranked all 11 of his “American Horror Story” characters below from worst to best. Can YOU guess what’s our #1 choice? Sound off in the comments to let us know your personal rankings.

Captions by Kevin Jacobsen

11. Jeff Pfister (“Apocalypse”) — A robotics engineer who has sold his soul and plots the end of the world, all while sporting a horrid blonde bowl cut. Jeff was truly an irritating presence with little redeeming qualities.

10. Rory Monahan (“Roanoke”) As Rory Monahan, the actor playing Edward Mott in “My Roanoke Nightmare,” there wasn’t much for Peters to do. He gets married to one of his co-stars, Audrey (Sarah Paulson) and quickly meets his demise while filming “Return to Roanoke,” without much of a character to explore.

9. Edward Mott (“Roanoke”) — It’s unfortunate that Edward Mott had such a small presence in “Roanoke” because he was full of great story potential. As a gay slaveowner and lover of fine art, he was a mess of complications.

8. Kyle Spencer (“Coven”) — Blonde-haired frat boy Kyle Spencer was often used as a tool by the powerful witches of “AHS: Coven.” As the resurrected Kyle we got to see Peters rely mostly on his physicality, which was fresh but didn’t always make for the most riveting character.

7. Jimmy Darling (“Freak Show”) — In Season 4 Peters portrayed Jimmy Darling a.k.a. Lobster Boy, a performer in the freak show with deformed hands who dreams of living a “normal” life. Even though his story wasn’t as enthralling as other characters he would play, there was a protectiveness to Jimmy that made him easily rootable.

6. Mr. Gallant (“Apocalypse”) — Peters clearly had a lot of fun playing Mr. Gallant, a snarky, well-tailored hairdresser trying to make the best of a bad situation after surviving the apocalypse. We didn’t see a lot of him but what we did was great comic relief for an intense season.

5. Various Cult Leaders (“Cult”) — Peters proved his incredible versatility by playing numerous cult leaders from history including Charles Manson, Jim Jones, Marshall Applewhite, David Koresh, Andy Warhol and Jesus Christ. However brief these characters may have been in the season, Peters was utterly transformative and arresting.

4. Kit Walker (“Asylum”) — As Kit Walker, a man falsely accused of killing his wife and put into a sanitarium, Peters had our sympathies just as much as the similarly imprisoned Lana Winters (Sarah Paulson). His interactions with alien life was a divisive element of the season but for our money one of the more compelling.

3. James Patrick March (“Hotel” & “Apocalypse”) — “Hotel” offered Peters his first chance to be a purely unsympathetic villain, playing James Patrick March, a wealthy hotel developer/serial killer. There was a delightful evilness to Peters’ performance as Mr. March, especially with his pencil mustache and transatlantic accent.

2. Kai Anderson (“Cult”) — Peters completely inhabited the role of Kai Anderson, an alt right-inspired cult leader who entirely believes his own hype. In a rare season that relied more on realistic horror than supernatural, the scariness of Kai lies in how easily he could be your troubled neighbor next door.

1. Tate Langdon (“Murder House” & “Apocalypse”) — Our big introduction to Evan Peters in the first season of “American Horror Story” was in the form of Tate Langdon, a sociopath who falls in love with Violet (Taissa Farmiga). Their doomed romance and his chillingly complex portrayal of a damaged young man/ghost will always make Tate our favorite Peters character.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions