Every Diane Warren Oscar nomination: Will the 11th time be the charm for the overdue songwriter? [PHOTO GALLERY]

Diane Warren is nominated for yet another Oscar: Best Original Song for “I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough.” That brings her career total to 11 nominations, but she still hasn’t won. But just getting those nominations has been a historic achievement: she has now made the academy’s lineup in five straight decades: the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. You might argue that her current nomination is actually for her work in 2019 and doesn’t count for the 2020s, but she nevertheless received the nomination in 2020, and it probably won’t be her last, so even if you don’t count this one, it’s only a matter of time. Click above for our detailed list of every single nomination, including who she was nominated against each time and who he lost to.

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Best Song is the only nomination for “Breakthrough,” which stars Chrissy Metz (who also performs the song) as a mother whose adopted son wakes up from a coma after drowning in an icy lake. We probably should have seen that coming, though; the music branch of the motion picture academy admires Warren so much that she is often nominated for films that don’t otherwise have a lot of support from awards voters, like “Beyond the Lights” (2014), “The Hunting Ground” (2015) and “Marshall” (2017) in the last few years.

But it’s not like the other contenders for Best Song have a lot of widespread support from voters either. “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez) and “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” (by Elton John and Bernie Taupin) are the only nominations for those films too. And “Toy Story 4” (“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” by Randy Newman) and “Harriet” (“Stand Up” by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo) only have one other nomination apiece: Best Animated Feature for “Toy Story” and Best Actress for Erivo in “Harriet.”

So maybe the Oscars will decide it’s finally time for Warren to take home a little gold man 32 years after her first nomination.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on February 9. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.