‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ trailer: From shy teenager to drag queen sensation [WATCH]

“I want to be a drag queen…when I close my eyes it’s all I ever see” confesses Max Harwood as the titular character in “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.” Though the pandemic has pushed big-screen adaptations of the musicals “In the Heights” and “West Side Story” out to far flung release dates, this infectious British tuner is ready to vogue and waack its way into cinemas just in time for this year’s Oscar race. You can check out the newly released trailer for the film above.

Jamie’s story has had a long journey to get this point. The musical was inspired by true life events depicted in Jenny Poplewell’s 2011 documentary “Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.” Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae set the tale to songs for a stage musical adaptation which was a hit on London’s West End. It nabbed five Olivier nominations in 2017, including Best New Musical. The director of this West End production, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature film debut helming the big screen adaptation.

Newcomer Max Harwood takes on the main role of Jamie New in the movie. The trailer depicts Jamie as an oddball in his high school. Instead of normal teenage fascinations, Jamie can’t stop thinking about stomping around a stage in heels and makeup. His ambitious plan to become a successful drag performer puts him at odds with his father and classmates.

The friction with Jamie’s family and friends gives way to a joyous song and dance fest. The teaser, filled with flamboyant outfits and high kicking choreography, promises to be a feel good LGBTQ coming-of-age tale.

Sarah Lancashire, Sharon Horgan, Lauren Patel, Ralph Ineson, and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant fill out the cast. This 20th Century Studios release will strut its way into theaters on February 26, 2021.

