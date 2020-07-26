Ew, David: Annie Murphy (‘Schitt’s Creek’) is stuck in 3rd place to win Emmy Award, according to Expert odds

With Emmy nominations just days away (they’ll be unveiled Tuesday, July 28), Gold Derby’s 31 Experts are furiously updating their predictions. Their latest odds for Best Comedy Supporting Actress are in and the news is somewhat mixed for Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”). Sure, she’s still predicted to receive her first career Emmy nomination, but she can’t seem to eke past the two front-runners to win: Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”). As Murphy’s alter ego Alexis Rose might squeal, “Ew, David.”

These three Emmy Experts predict Murphy will claim victory for the final season of “Schitt’s Creek”: Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Tim Gray (Variety) and Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine). The Canadian actress rose to fame for her role as Alexis on the Pop hit, a selfish socialite who moves to a small town when her rich family loses everything. “Schitt’s Creek” sailed off into the TV sunset earlier this year, so it’s now or never for Murphy and the rest of the cast to finally earn some Emmy love.

A leading 23 Emmy Experts are staying safe and predicting a third straight victory for Borstein, who plays talent agent Susie Myerson on Amazon’s “Mrs. Maisel.” They are: Jen Chaney (Vulture), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Delaina Dixon (unaffiliated), Lynn Elber (Associated Press), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Ed Martin (Media Village), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Mary Murphy (Gold Derby), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

“Saturday Night Live” Season 45 may have been forced to shut down early due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that won’t stop these remaining five Emmy Experts from predicting McKinnon: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Ken Tucker (Yahoo) and Emily VanDerWerff (Vox). She’s already taken two trophies for the variety series, and could very well win again thanks to her memorable political impressions including the at-home Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

This year, because of new Emmy rules, there will be a guaranteed eight nominees in Best Comedy Supporting Actress. Following Borstein, McKinnon and Murphy in our Experts’ rankings are: Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”), Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Rita Moreno (“One Day at a Time”) and D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”).

