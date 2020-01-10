Hat’s off to the ‘Fargo’ Season 4 trailer that is finally here [WATCH]

“Fargo” is (almost) back! FX released the trailer for the anthology series’ long-awaited fourth season on Thursday, and there are lots of hats. All kinds of hats — classic brim, newsboy caps, fedoras and even a nurse’s cap. Tip your hat to the costume department.

Set in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1950, Season 4 of the Noah Hawley series follows two criminal syndicate families — one Italian and one African-American — that control an economy centered around exploitation, graft and drugs. Chris Rock stars as Loy Cannon, the head of one clan who traded his oldest son to his enemy and who must raise his enemy’s son as his own in order to prosper.

The cast includes Jessie Buckley, E’myri Crutchfield, Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Glynn Turman, Ben Whishaw, Uzo Aduba and Timothy Olyphant.

Drink every time you see one of them in a hat.

This will be the furthest back in time the series has gone: Season 1 was set in 2006; Season 2, 1979; and Season 3, 2010. During the show’s panel at Thursday’s Television Critics Association press tour, Hawley said he “didn’t necessarily set out to make a period piece,” but had a specific goal in mind once he settled on it. “I don’t really consider 1979 a period piece because I was alive in 1979, but 1950 … I had the sense that if i made something set in the ’50s, I had to make something that felt like the ’50s, but I also wanted to try to make something that felt modern. So that was exciting — to realize, no, I can do modern stories set in a period.”

“Fargo,” which last aired in 2017, will return with two new episodes on Sunday, April 19 at 10/9c on FX. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

