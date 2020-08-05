Who’s your favorite ‘America’s Got Talent’ winner of all time: Darci Lynne, Shin Lim … ? [POLL]

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, “America’s Got Talent” aired a two-hour retrospective on Tuesday night full of fun clips and new interviews with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. Many of the recent “AGT” winners were spotlighted, including ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and close-up magician Shin Lim, but not some of the older champions. For a refresher on all 14 winners through the years, visit our photo gallery at the bottom of this post. Then be sure to vote for your favorite all-time winner of “America’s Got Talent” in our poll below.

Bianca Ryan won Season 1 on August 16, 2006, an 11-year-old singer. The runners-up were male clogging group All That and singers/musicians The Millers.

Terry Fator won Season 2 on August 21, 2007, a 42-year-old ventriloquist/singing impressionist. The runner-up was singer/guitarist Cas Haley.

Neal E. Boyd won Season 3 on August 2, 2008, a 32-year-old opera singer. The runner-up was singer/pianist Eli Mattson.

Kevin Skinner won Season 4 on September 16, 2009, a 35-year-old singer/guitarist. The runner-up was opera singer Barbara Padilla.

Michael Grimm won Season 5 on September 15, 2010, a 30-year-old singer/guitarist. The runner-up was classical crossover singer Jackie Evancho.

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. won Season 6 on September 14, 2011, a 36-year-old jazz singer. The runner-up was dance group Silhouettes.

Olate Dogs won Season 7 on September 13, 2012, a father and son dog trick team aged 55 and 19. The runner-up was stand-up comedian Tom Cotter.

Kenichi Ebina won Season 8 on September 18, 2013, a 38-year-old dancer. The runner-up was stand-up comedian Taylor Williamson.

Mat Franco won Season 9 on September 17, 2014, a 25-year-old magician. The runner-up was singer Emily West.

Paul Zerdin won Season 10 on September 16, 2015, a 42-year-old ventriloquist. The runner-up was stand-up comedian Drew Lynch.

Grace VanderWaal won Season 11 on September 14, 2016, a 12-year-old singer-songwriter/ukulelist. The runner-up was mentalist duo The Clairvoyants.

Darci Lynne Farmer won Season 12 on September 20, 2017, a 12-year-old ventriloquist. The runner-up was 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale.

Shin Lim won Season 13 on September 19, 2018, a close-up magician. The runner-up was acrobatic act Zurcaroh.

Kodi Lee won Season 14 on September 18, 2019, a singer and pianist who was born blind and autistic. The runner-up was chorale group Detroit Youth Choir.

