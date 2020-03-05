Who’s your favorite ‘The Masked Singer’ judge: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong or Nicole Scherzinger? [POLL]

“The Masked Singer” has quickly become America’s favorite who-sung-it as colorful, mysterious characters perform each week with famous celebrities hiding underneath. Tasked with critiquing those performances and guessing the true identities of the masked singers are panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Each panelist brings a different perspective to the judging table, but in this third season of “The Masked Singer,” they’ve all been less than stellar at predicting which pop culture personalities are serenading them from behind the mask.

Which one of these four panelists is your favorite? Read their official bios below.



Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke is a five-time Grammy Award nominee, Diamond-selling performer, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since the launch of his solo career in 2003, after writing for everyone from Christina Aguilera to P!nk, he quietly emerged as one of R&B’s most identifiable, irresistible and inimitable talents. Notching multiple Gold and Platinum certifications and consecutive Top-5 bows on the Billboard Top 200, he ascended to a commercial and creative high watermark in 2013 on his sixth album, “Blurred Lines.” The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, while the RIAA Diamond-certified single “Blurred Lines” continued its 12-week reign atop the Billboard Top 100, scoring the highest audience ever recorded and breaking records by climbing to No. 1 on five radio charts simultaneously.

Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy is a comedian, actress, host, best-selling author and spokeswoman. She currently hosts her own talk show, “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” on Sirius XM recently celebrating five years on air. McCarthy previously co-hosted “The View,” executive-produced and starred in “Donnie Loves Jenny” and hosted late-night talk show “The Jenny McCarthy Show.” Her comedy special, “Dirty Sexy Funny,” continues to tour the country. A New York Times best-selling author, McCarthy has written eight books, and is a spokesperson for major international brands.

Ken Jeong

Actor, producer and writer Ken Jeong has established himself as one of today’s top comedic stars. Jeong appeared in the smash hit comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” and recently re-teamed with the award-winning film’s director, John M. Chu, on his first-ever comedy special, “Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho,” which launched globally earlier this year. Jeong is best known for his roles on “Dr. Ken,” for which he also served as the creator, writer and executive producer; the network comedy “Community”; and “The Hangover” franchise. He will next be seen on the big screen in “My Spy” and “El Tonto.”

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and solo artist who was a member of one of the biggest-selling female bands of all time, The Pussycat Dolls. Her album sales have surpassed 16 million worldwide, and her versatility as a performer has brought her to stages across the globe, from stadiums to London’s West End, where she garnered a nomination for an Olivier Award for Best Actress In A Supporting Role in “Cats.” In 2018, she was personally invited by Andrea Bocelli to perform alongside him during his two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. She was a judge on both the U.K. and U.S. versions of “The X Factor,” playing an influential part in the formation of international successes, such as One Direction and James Arthur.

