Film cinematographers for ‘Greyhound,’ ‘I’m Your Woman,’ ‘The Midnight Sky,’ ‘The Outpost’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Four top film cinematographers will reveal the secrets behind their crafts when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Wednesday, December 2, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our executive editor Paul Sheehan and a group chat with Paul and all of the DPs together.

RSVP today by clicking here to book your reservations. We’ll send you a reminder a few before the start of the show so you won’t miss watching.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“Greyhound” (Apple TV+): Shelly Johnson

Johnson’s career has included such projects as “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” “The Expendables 2,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “The Wolfman” and “Jurassic Park III.”

“I’m Your Woman” (Amazon Prime): Bryce Fortner



Fortner’s career has included such projects as “Stargirl,” “Dollface,” “A Million Little Things,” “Ingrid Goes West” and “Portlandia.”

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix): Martin Ruhe

Ruhe’s career has included such projects as “Catch-22,” “Counterpart,” “American Pastoral,” “Page Eight” and “The American.”

“The Outpost” (Screen Media): Lorenzo Senatore



Senatore’s career has included such projects as “Wonder Woman,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Spectre,” “Olympus Has Fallen” and “300: Rise of an Empire.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions