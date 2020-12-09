4 top film cinematographers panel: ‘Greyhound,’ ‘I’m Your Woman,’ ‘The Midnight Sky,’ ‘The Outpost’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

What kinds of collaborations with directors do today’s top cinematographers prefer? When looking for their next project, is there something specific they are looking for – the script, the director, an element of surprise? How do they decide who to hire as camera operators?

These were just some of the questions answered by four of filmdom’s best lensers during Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts panel, conducted virtually by this writer. Watch our full group interview with Bryce Fortner (“I’m Your Woman”), Shelly Johnson (“Greyhound”), Martin Ruhe (“The Midnight Sky”) and Lorenzo Senatore (“The Outpost”) above.

All four of our panelists also took part in separate individual interviews that delved deeper into their own films. Watch each of these by clicking on their names below.

Shelly Johnson is best-known for such films as “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “The Expendables 2,” “Jurassic Park III” and “The Wolfman.”

Bryce Fortner‘s career has included such projects as “Dollface,” “Ingrid Goes West,” “A Million Little Things,” “Portlandia” and “Stargirl.”

Martin Ruhe has shot such productions as “The American,” “American Pastoral,” “Catch-22,” “Counterpart” and “Page Eight.”

Lorenzo Senatore has worked on such movies as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Olympus Has Fallen,” “Spectre,” “300: Rise of an Empire” and “Wonder Woman.”

