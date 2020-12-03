RSVP today to join! Film composers for ‘Herself,’ ‘I’m Your Woman,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Four top film composers will reveal the secrets behind their crafts when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Wednesday, December 9, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of the composers together.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 Oscar contenders:

“Herself” (Amazon Prime): Natalie Holt

Holt was nominated at the Emmys for “Victoria.” Other projects have included “Beecham House,” “Knightfall,” “Journey’s End,” “Wallander” and “The Honourable Woman.”

“I’m Your Woman” (Amazon Prime): Aska Matsumiya



Matsumiya’s career has included “Betty,” “American Masters,” “Selah and the Spades” and “Skate Kitchen.”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix): Branford Marsalis



Marsalis is a 16-time Grammy nominee with wins for Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Best Pop Instrumental Performance and Best Jazz Instrumental Performance. He has collaborated with Herbie Hancock, Sting, Miles Davis, Bruce Hornsby and his brother Wynton Marsalis.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix): Daniel Pemberton

Pemberton is an Emmy nominee for “Black Mirror” and a three-time Golden Globe nominee for “Motherless Brooklyn,” “Gold” and “Steve Jobs.” Other projects have included “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “All the Money in the World” and “Molly’s Game.”

