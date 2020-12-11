RSVP today! Film directors for ‘The Father,’ ‘Greyhound,’ ”I’m No Longer Here,’ ‘Sound of Metal’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Four top film directors will reveal the secrets behind their movies when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Friday, December 18, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our executive editor Paul Sheehan and a group chat with Paul and all of the directors together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics): Florian Zeller



Zeller’s career has included such projects as “The Other Woman,” “Florida,” “Do Not Disturb” and “Castle in Sweden.”

“Greyhound” (Apple TV+): Aaron Schneider

Schneider is an Oscar nominee for “Two Soldiers” and an Emmy nominee for “Murder One.” Other projects have included “Get Low” and “Popular.”

“I’m No Longer Here” (Netflix): Fernando Frias de la Parra



Frias de la Parra’s career has included “Los Espookys,” “Rezeta” and “Calentamiento local.”

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Prime): Darius Marder



Marder’s career has included “The Place Beyond the Pines” and “Loot.”

