RSVP today! Film documentary directors for ‘All In: The Fight for Democracy,’ ’40 Years a Prisoner,’ ‘Kingdom of Silence,’ ‘A Most Beautiful Thing,’ ‘On the Record’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Six top film documentary directors will reveal the secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Tuesday, December 15, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a group chat with Daniel and all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“All In: The Fight for Democracy” (Amazon Prime): Liz Garbus

Garbus is a two-time Oscar nominee for “What Happened, Miss Simone?” and “The Farm: Angola, USA.” She is a two-time Emmy winner for “What Happened, Miss Simone?” and “Ghosts of Abu Ghraib.”

“40 Years a Prisoner” (HBO): Tommy Oliver

Oliver’s career has included “Black Love,” “They Fight,” “Destined,” “The Perfect Guy” and “1982.”

“Kingdom of Silence” (Showtime): Rick Rowley



Rowley is an Oscar nominee for “Dirty Wars.” He was won two News and Documentary Emmys for “16 Shots” and “Documenting Hate: New American Nazis.”

“A Most Beautiful Thing” (50 Egg Films): Mary Mazzio

Mazzio’s career has included “I am Jane Doe,” “Underwater Dreams,” “Contrarian,” “The Apple Pushers” and “Ten9Eight: Shoot for the Moon.”

“On the Record” (HBO Max): Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering

Dick and Ziering are Oscar nominees for “The Invisible War” plus Emmy nominees for “The Hunting Ground.” They won two News and Documentary Emmys for “The Invisible War.” Dick was also Oscar-nominated for “Twist of Faith.”

