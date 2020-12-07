RSVP today to join! Film production designers for ‘I’m Your Woman,’ ‘The Midnight Sky,’ ‘Sound of Metal,’ ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Four top film production designers will reveal the secrets behind their crafts when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Monday, December 14, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of the designers together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“I’m Your Woman” (Amazon Prime): Gae Buckley

Buckley’s career has included such projects as “Stargirl,” “Breakthrough,” “The Book of Eli,” “License to Wed” and “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix): Jim Bissell

Bomba was nominated at the Oscars for “Good Night, and Good Luck” and at the Emmys for “Palmerstown, U.S.A.” Other projects have included “Suburbicon,” “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” “Jack Reacher,” “The Spiderwick Chronicles” and “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.”

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Prime): Jeremy Woodward

Woodward’s career has included “Knives Out,” “Live by Night,” “Black Mass,” “The Way Way Back,” “Body of Proof” and “Bunker Hill.”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix): Shane Valentino



Scott’s career has included “Nocturnal Animals,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “The Normal Heart,” “House of Lies” and “Beginners.”

