RSVP today! Film writers for ‘The Life Ahead,’ ‘Working Man’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Two top film writers will reveal the secrets behind their scripts when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Thursday, December 10, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a group chat with Daniel and both of the scribes together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 Oscar contenders:

“The Life Ahead” (Netflix): Edoardo Ponti

Ponti’s career has also included “Human Voice,” “Coming and Going,” “Away We Stay,” “Between Strangers” and “Liv.”

“Working Man” (Brainstorm Media): Robert Jury



This marks the feature film directorial debut for Jury.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions