Final Grammys performances announced include all-star ‘Old Town Road’ and a tribute to Prince

The Grammys have made their final performer announcements for the big show on Sunday night, January 26. Click above to see all the celebs who will take part in the 62nd annual event this weekend.

Grammy winner and current four-time nominee Gary Clark Jr. was previously announced as a performer for the telecast, but the Grammys have now revealed that he will be singing “This Land” alongside fellow Grammy winners The Roots. “This Land” earned Clark bids this year for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Music Video.

There will also be a special tribute to the late, great Prince performed by four-time Grammy nominee Sheila E and eight-time Grammy winner Usher. And that won’t be the only posthumous tribute. Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Trombone Shorty will perform as part of the show’s “In Memoriam” segment.

Ken Ehrlich — who is ending his 40-year run as Grammys executive producer this year — will also be celebrated with a “Fame: I Sing the Body Electric” performance featuring Camila Cabello, the aforementioned Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and The War And Treaty.

And Grammy Record of the Year front-runner “Old Town Road” will get an all-star treatment with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus joined by Diplo, Mason Ramsey and BTS. That song spent a record 19 weeks on top of Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart thanks in part to Nas recording and promoting multiple remixes of the inescapable summer hit.

Which performance are you looking forward to the most? And who will win top prizes when the awards are handed out?

