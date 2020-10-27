Finneas could win Best New Artist Grammy like his sis Billie Eilish despite already winning 5 times last year

Finneas won five Grammys in 2020, but he could still win Best New Artist in 2021. How could that be? Well, the Grammys he won were for his behind-the-scenes contributions to his sister Billie Eilish‘s album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and not for his work as an artist in his own right. So now the recording academy will decide whether he had a breakthrough year with his own music. Could we see two siblings win Best New Artist back to back for the first time in Grammy history?

The five Grammys Finneas won were Album of the Year and Best Engineered Album for “When We All Fall Asleep” (as a producer and engineer), Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Eilish’s “Bad Guy” (as a producer and co-writer), and Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) for his work overall. None of those were for his own music, so the Grammys have left the door open for him to be considered a new artist.

The multi talented 23-year-old has released singles going back to 2016, but he didn’t drop his first EP, “Blood Harmony,” until October 2019, which was within the current eligibility period. And his single “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” charted on Billboard Rock Airplay and Alternative Airplay charts. The video for that song also earned him an MTV Video Music Award nomination for Best Alternative. And his recent release “What They’ll Say About Us” (watch the video above) was his first to make the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart (“What They’ll Say” was released in September, so it won’t be Grammy eligible until 2022).

Finneas could return to the Grammy races for Record of the Year and Song of the Year too. He continued to collaborate with Eilish, co-writing and producing her top-10 hit “Everything I Wanted,” which is up for consideration in those categories this year. That could make Eilish the first artist to win Record of the Year twice in a row since U2 won for “Beautiful Day” (2001) and “Walk On” (2002).

But the final decisions about nominations in the top four general field categories are made by nomination review committees, so just because Finneas is eligible for another sweep doesn’t mean they’ll give him the nod. They may want to save those slots for new artists who don’t already have five Grammys. But it’s also true that when the Grammys like you, they really like you and usually don’t mind going overboard.

