No Easter this year, but there is a God: Fiona Apple announces release date for ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters,’ her first album in 8 years

It’s an Easter miracle! The coronavirus pandemic has robbed the world of a lot of events, including religious celebrations for many, but I’ll be having a religious experience as of April 17, which Fiona Apple has announced as the digital release date for her new album “Fetch the Bolt Cutters.” It’s her first album in eight years, and it’s not a decade too soon. Watch the brief announcement video above. She now joins our list of major 2021 Grammy contenders to watch. Make your predictions here.

Apple broke through in 1996 when she was a teenager with the release of her debut album “Tidal.” She was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys and won her first (and to date only) prize for Best Female Rock Performance for “Criminal.” But despite a career spanning almost a quarter century, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” will only be the fifth studio album of her entire career.

Her fans have become accustomed to getting new music from her about once every decade. After 1999’s “When the Pawn” she released “Extraordinary Machine” in 2005 (six-year hiatus) and then “The Idler Wheel” in 2012 (seven-year hiatus). If she continues at her current pace, we can look forward to her next album nine years from now in 2029.

But she has been nominated for a Grammy for every single album she has released. “When the Pawn” earned her nominations for Best Alternative Album and Best Female Rock Performance (“Paper Bag”). “Extraordinary Machine” was up for Best Pop Album. And “The Idler Wheel” brought her back to the Best Alternative Album race. Now she returns with music right after the recording academy went all in on a female alternative artist who rose to fame as a teenager, Billie Eilish.

Is it premature to wish for a “Grammy moment” duet in 2021?

