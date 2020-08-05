Fiona Shaw on staying focused to pull off her ‘Killing Eve’ performance [WATCH]

“It does take a lot of concentration,” Fiona Shaw revealed about working on “Killing Eve” shortly before receiving her second consecutive Emmy nomination for Best Drama Supporting Actress. She explains in her chat with Gold Derby (watch the exclusive interview above), “When we’re shooting ‘Killing Eve,’ I’m pretty concentrated on it. If I have a glass of wine, I’m guilty. I try and stay fit, go for a lot of walks, running, my Pilates, whatever, but I don’t try and distract myself too much.” The actress qualifies, “I enjoy it, of course.” The season that aired this spring featured the spy thriller’s first episode without Shaw’s Carolyn Martens (or her inferior Eve Polastri as played by headliner Sandra Oh), as the drama told a self-contained story about Jodie Comer‘s assassin character returning home. “When Villanelle was in Russia, trying to discover her family, I was in New York, going to a lot of movies and having a lovely few weeks,” laughs Shaw.

“I do know a little bit about season four,” admits Shaw. She remarks about her ongoing role, “A lot more has been written for Carolyn. I always thought I would swoop in and swoop out again, but actually, she’s becoming more and more present.” Shaw speculates about Carolyn’s agenda under MI6 going forward, “She would like to get The Twelve — whether she, at this moment, thinks The Twelve are real or whether they’re some amorphous power.”

Before productions shut down in March, Shaw was in Hungary as a new cast member on the second season of “Baptiste,” the second series starring Tchéky Karyo as retired missing-persons detective Julien Baptiste, after Starz’s “The Missing.” It reunites her with showrunners Harry and Jack Williams, who executive produced “Fleabag,” for which Shaw received a Best Comedy Guest Actress nomination last year. She says in disbelief about breaking through with two career-first Emmy nominations simultaneously, “Who knew?”

