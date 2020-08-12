Fiona Shaw (‘Killing Eve’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Fiona Shaw is entering the “Killing Eve” episode “Management Sucks” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. This program aired April 19 and was the second of the third season for the BBC America show.

In this installment, Carolyn (Shaw) is on bereavement leave and cannot investigate Kenny’s death. She asks for Eve’s assistance, who agrees to help. Konstantin is eavesdropping as they make this arrangement.

Shaw now has her third career Emmy nomination after having one last year for this role and another for “Fleabag.” For this 2020 contest, she is up against reigning champ Julia Garner (“Ozark”), past winners Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”), Thandie Newton (“Westworld”), Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) and Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), previous nominee Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) and rookie contender Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

