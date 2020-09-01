Emmys 2020 exclusive: FOX categories for ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Empire,’ ‘Prodigal Son’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for FOX. For this season, the broadcast network has returning hits “9-1-1” (Angela Bassett, Peter Krause), “Empire” (Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson), “The Masked Singer” and “So You Think You Dance” plus newcomers like “Prodigal Son” (Tom Payne, Michael Sheen) among their slate.

Below, the list of the network’s lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedies, dramas, animation, reality and other genres. More names might be added by the company on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“9-1-1”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Peter Krause

Drama Actress – Angela Bassett

Drama Supporting Actor – Kenneth Choi, Rockmund Dunbar, Ryan Guzman, Oliver Stark

Drama Supporting Actress – Jennifer Love Hewitt, Aisha Hinds

Drama Guest Actress – Connie Britton

“9-1-1: LONE STAR”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Rob Lowe

Drama Actress – Liv Tyler

Drama Supporting Actor – Jim Parrack, Ronen Rubinstein, Rafael Silva, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works

Drama Supporting Actress – Natacha Karam, Sierra Mcclain

“AMERICAN DAD”

Animated Program

“BLESS THE HARTS”

Animated Program

“BOB’S BURGERS”

Animated Program

“DUNCANVILLE”

Animated Program

“EMPIRE”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Terrence Howard

Drama Actress – Taraji P. Henson

Drama Supporting Actress – Gabourey Sidibe, Tasha Smith

“FAMILY GUY”

Animated Program

“LEGO MASTERS”

Competition Program

Reality Host – Will Arnett

“THE MASKED SINGER”

Competition Program

Reality Host – Nick Cannon

“OUTMATCHED”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Maggie Lawson

Comedy Supporting Actor – Finesse Mitchell

“PRODIGAL SON”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Tom Payne, Michael Sheen

Drama Actress – Bellamy Young

Drama Supporting Actor – Frank Harts, Lou Diamond Phillips

Drama Supporting Actress – Keiko Agena, Halston Sage

Drama Guest Actor – Dermot Mulroney

“THE RESIDENT”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Matt Czuchry

Drama Supporting Actress – Emily VanCamp

“THE SIMPSONS”

Animated Program

“SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE”

Competition Program

Reality Host – Cat Deeley

