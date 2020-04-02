Francisco Martin hits the sweet spot as his cover of Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’ goes viral for ‘American Idol’ [WATCH]

Francisco Martin, 19, who just happens to be from San Francisco, could hardly breathe when he first faced Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan during the audition rounds of “American Idol.” He clearly had a case of the jitters while Lionel and Luke bolstered his confidence with hugs.

But then the pre-law college student crooned his way through Maggie Rogers‘ “Alaska” and found his way into the three judges’ hearts. Besides playing the guitar, Francisco is a drummer and a vocalist for a local band called The Aura.

At the time, Katy asked him, “Would you faint if I told you you were top 10?”

Even singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers herself chimed in on Twitter:

I CANT HANDLE THIS https://t.co/q72xqQ8xDP — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) February 14, 2020

This week, as the Top 40 began to be whittled down to the Top 20 during during the rounds held at the Disney Aulani resort in Hawaii, Francisco gave himself a pep talk before stepping on the stage to sing Harry Styles‘ “Falling.” He was the very picture of confidence onstage and, as Lionel noted when they gave their critiques, “Did you see when the girls screamed?”

SEE ‘American Idol’ winners: Top 10 we love the most are Kelly Clarkson, Laine Hardy …

Luke adds, “Man, what I’m proud of about is you’re figuring out how to be a real artist, somebody that you naturally root for. You check every box. I have a feeling that great things will happen to you in this experience. You’re just a wonderful talent, man. You definitely are going to the next level.” That translates into the Top 20.

SEE Which ‘American Idol’ runner-up do YOU think was robbed: Adam Lambert, Alejandro Aranda … ? [POLL]

Right now, Francisco’s cover of “Falling” on YouTube (see above) has received nearly a million views. To me, he has the humbleness and artistry of Alejandro Aranda AND the boyish looks and charisma of Laine Hardy. For now, he seems to be the perfect package of what the judges look for since “American Idol” began.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions