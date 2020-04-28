Emmys 2020 exclusive: Fremantle categories for ‘The New Pope,’ ‘American Idol,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Fremantle. For this season, the company has such scripted series as “The New Pope,” “My Brilliant Friend” and “Dublin Murders.” Unscripted programs as part of their 2020 campaign include “American Idol,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Match Game” and more.

Below, their list of submissions for all scripted and unscripted programs. More names might be added by the company on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

SCRIPTED —

DUBLIN MURDERS

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Killian Scott

Movie/Limited Actress – Sarah Green

MY BRILLIANT FRIEND – THE STORY OF A NEW NAME

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Margherita Mazzucco

Drama Supporting Actor – Giovanni Amura, Francesco Serpico

Drama Supporting Actress – Annarita Vitolo

THE NEW POPE

Drama Series

Drama Actor – John Malkovich

Drama Supporting Actor – Javier Camata, Jude Law, Silvio Orlando

Drama Supporting Actress – Cecile de France, Ludivine Sagnier

Drama Guest Actor – Marilyn Manson

Drama Guest Actor – Sharon Stone

UNSCRIPTED —

AMERICAN IDOL

Competition Program

Reality Host – Ryan Seacrest

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT

Competition Program

Reality Host – Terry Crews

CARD SHARKS

Competition Program

Reality Host – Joel McHale

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

Competition Program

Reality Host – Steve Harvey

THE DEADLIEST CATCH

Unstructured Reality Program

MATCH GAME

Competition Program

Reality Host – Alec Baldwin

PRESS YOUR LUCK

Competition Program

Reality Host – Elizabeth Banks

TO TELL THE TRUTH

Competition Program

Reality Host – Anthony Anderson

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions