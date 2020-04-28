Emmys 2020 exclusive: Fremantle categories for ‘The New Pope,’ ‘American Idol,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Fremantle. For this season, the company has such scripted series as “The New Pope,” “My Brilliant Friend” and “Dublin Murders.” Unscripted programs as part of their 2020 campaign include “American Idol,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Match Game” and more.
Below, their list of submissions for all scripted and unscripted programs. More names might be added by the company on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.
SCRIPTED —
DUBLIN MURDERS
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Killian Scott
Movie/Limited Actress – Sarah Green
MY BRILLIANT FRIEND – THE STORY OF A NEW NAME
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Margherita Mazzucco
Drama Supporting Actor – Giovanni Amura, Francesco Serpico
Drama Supporting Actress – Annarita Vitolo
THE NEW POPE
Drama Series
Drama Actor – John Malkovich
Drama Supporting Actor – Javier Camata, Jude Law, Silvio Orlando
Drama Supporting Actress – Cecile de France, Ludivine Sagnier
Drama Guest Actor – Marilyn Manson
Drama Guest Actor – Sharon Stone
UNSCRIPTED —
AMERICAN IDOL
Competition Program
Reality Host – Ryan Seacrest
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT
Competition Program
Reality Host – Terry Crews
CARD SHARKS
Competition Program
Reality Host – Joel McHale
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD
Competition Program
Reality Host – Steve Harvey
THE DEADLIEST CATCH
Unstructured Reality Program
MATCH GAME
Competition Program
Reality Host – Alec Baldwin
PRESS YOUR LUCK
Competition Program
Reality Host – Elizabeth Banks
TO TELL THE TRUTH
Competition Program
Reality Host – Anthony Anderson
