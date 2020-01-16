The ‘Friends’ reunion special is, sadly, ‘still a maybe,’ HBO Max boss says

Your favorite “Friends” won’t be there for you again for now. In November, news broke that a “Friends” reunion special was in the works for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service HBOMax, but the ink is not dry yet — actually, there’s no ink at all at the moment.

“There’s interest all the way around and yet we can’t seem to quite get that interest sort of all aligned to push the button on it,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and TruTV, said at Wednesday’s Television Critics Association winter press tour. “So today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe.”

Should it ever come together, the reunion would be just that — a reunion of the talent behind the Emmy-winning series, not a scripted follow-up. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have not publicly reunited since the pop-culture phenomenon went off the air after 10 seasons in 2004. Series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman would also be featured. Up until now, the closest to a cast reunion fans have gotten was at NBC’s tribute to legendary director James Burrows, who helmed the “Friends” pilot, in 2016; five of them were present, while Perry, who was directing a play in London, sent in a video.

In October, Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, “Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So, we’re just trying. We’re working on something,”

The possible special comes as the show celebrated its 25th anniversary in September — a milestone that Warner Bros., which produced the sitcom, marked throughout 2019 with pop-ups, brand tie-ins (Pottery Barn!), a worldwide tour for the iconic orange couch and more.

“Friends,” which left Netflix, its streaming home since 2015, at the start of 2020, will be available on HBO Max when the service launches in May.

