‘Frozen 2’ leads Lumiere Awards bestowed by the Advanced Imaging Society

“Frozen 2” was the big winner at the 2020 Lumiere Awards that were bestowed by the Advanced Imaging Society.

The society doled out Lumieres in 25 competitive categories to reward the best hi-tech wizardry in entertainment media, including virtual reality, High Dynamic Range, 3D and other emerging technologies. “Frozen 2” claimed 3 trophies, which were accepted by director Jennifer Lee: Best Immersive Animated Feature Film, Use of HDR and Original Song

“Avengers: Endgame” received the prize for Best Immersive Entertainment Live-Action Feature Film. The audio award went to “Ford v. Ferrari” while its director James Mangold was hailed with the honorary Harold Lloyd Award, which spotlights filmmakers who have marshaled technology to empower storytelling.

Walt Disney Imagineering was acknowledged for the success of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as the largest single-themed land expansion in Disney theme park history, and now opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and at Disneyland Park in California.

The full list of winners:

Best Immersive Feature Film – Animated: “Frozen II” (Disney)

Best Immersive Feature Film – Live Action: “Avengers: Endgame” (Disney)

Best Music-Themed Motion Picture: “Rocketman” (Paramount)

Best Documentary: “Save This Rhino” (National Geographic)

Best Immersive Audio – Theatrical: “Ford v Ferrari” (Fox)

Best Immersive Audio – Episodic: “Carnival Row” (Amazon)

Best Use of AR in Live Broadcast: Madonna/Maluma on the Billboard Music Awards 2019

Best Use of AR in Musical Experience: “Grease AR”

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Episodic: “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Legacy: “The Wizard of Oz” (Warner Bros.)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Animated: “Frozen II” (Disney)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Live Action: “Alita: Battle Angel” (Fox)

Best Use of VR for Merchandising and/or Retail: VR Merchandising

Best Use of VR in Musical Experience: “Surviving Said the Prophet,” VR Experience

Best VR Education/Museum Experience: “Tutankhamun: Enter The Tomb” (CityLights)

Best VR Entertainment Experience: “How To Train Your Dragon: Hidden World” (Dreamworks)

Best 8K Production: “The Dawns Here Are Quiet” (Shanghai Media)

Best 2D to 3D Conversion: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Original Song: “Frozen II,” “Into The Unknown” (Disney)

Best Scene or Sequence in a Feature Film: “Aladdin,” “Friend Like Me” (Disney)

Best Location-Based Entertainment: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Walt Disney Imagineering)

Harold Lloyd Award: James Mangold

Sir Charles Wheatstone Award: Unity Technologies