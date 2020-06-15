Emmys 2020 exclusive: FX categories for ‘Mrs. America,’ ‘Pose,’ ‘AHS: 1984’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for FX. For this season, the cable network has returning hits such as “Baskets” (Zach Galifianakis), “Better Things” (Pamela Adlon) and “Pose” (Billy Porter) and newcomers “Breeders” (Martin Freeman) and “Dave” (Dave Burd). They also have limited series contenders “American Horror Story: 1984” (Emma Roberts), “Devs” (Sonoya Mizuno) and “Mrs. America” (Cate Blanchett) among their slate.
Below, the list of FX lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedies, dramas, limited series, TV movies and other genres. More names might be added by the network on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL”
TV Movie
Movie/Limited Actor – Guy Pearce
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Joe Alwyn, Stephen Graham, Johnny Harris, Andy Serkis
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Charlotte Riley, Vinette Robinson
“AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Cody Fern, Deron Horton, Gus Kenworthy, John Carroll Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Zach Villa
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross
“ARCHER: 1999”
Animated Program
Character Voice-Over – H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, Adam Reed, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Lucky Yates
“BASKETS”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Zach Galifianakis
Comedy Supporting Actor – Louie Anderson
Comedy Supporting Actress – Martha Kelly
“BETTER THINGS”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Pamela Adlon
Comedy Supporting Actress – Hannah Allgood, Olivia Edward, Celia Imrie, Mikey Madison
Comedy Guest Actor – Diedrich Bader, Greg Cromer, Kevin Pollak, Randy Rainbow
Comedy Guest Actress – Judy Gold, Rebecca Metz, Alysia Reiner, Judy Reyes, Molly Shannon, Cree Summer
“BREEDERS”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Martin Freeman
Comedy Actress – Daisy Haggard
Comedy Supporting Actor – Alan Armstrong, Michael McKean
Comedy Supporting Actress – Joanna Bacon
“DAVE”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Dave Burd
Comedy Supporting Actor – Travis Bennett, GaTa, Andrew Santino
Comedy Supporting Actress – Christine Ko, Taylor Misiak
Comedy Guest Actor – David Paymer
Comedy Guest Actress – Gina Hecht
“DEVS”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Nick Offerman
Movie/Limited Actress – Sonoya Mizuno
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Zach Grenier, Karl Glusman, Jin Ha, Jefferson Hall, Stephen McKinley Henderson
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Alison Pill, Cailee Spaeny
“IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA”
Comedy Series
Comedy Supporting Actor – Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney
Comedy Supporting Actress – Kaitlin Olson
“LEGION”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Dan Stevens
Drama Actress – Rachel Keller
Drama Supporting Actor – Bill Irwin
Drama Supporting Actress – Aubrey Plaza, Lauren Tsai
“MAYANS M.C.”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – J.D. Pardo
Drama Supporting Actor – Richard Cabral, Clayton Cardenas, Michael Irby, Antonio Jaramillo, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Raoul Max Trujillo
Drama Supporting Actress – Carla Baratta, Sarah Bolger
“MR INBETWEEN”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Scott Ryan
Comedy Supporting Actor – Nic Cassim, Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak
Comedy Supporting Actress – Brooke Satchwell, Chika Yasumura
Comedy Guest Actor – Matt Nable, Ben Oxenbould
“MRS. AMERICA”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actress – Cate Blanchett
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – John Slattery
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Rose Byrne, Ari Graynor, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, Tracey Ullman
“POSE”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Billy Porter
Drama Actress – Mj Rodriguez
Drama Supporting Actor – Dyllon Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Ryan Jamaal Swain
Drama Supporting Actress – Sandra Bernhard, Dominique Jackson, Patti LuPone, Indya Moore, Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar, Charlayne Woodard
“SNOWFALL”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Damson Idris
Drama Supporting Actor – Melvin Gregg, Carter Hudson, Isaiah John, Amin Joseph, Sergio Peris-Mencheta
Drama Supporting Actress – Gail Bean, Reign Edwards, Michael Hyatt, Angela Lewis
Drama Guest Actor – DeRay Davis
“WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak
Comedy Actress – Natasia Demetriou
Comedy Supporting Actor – Harvey Guillen, Mark Proksch
Comedy Guest Actor – Mark Hamill
And here is a list of some other program categories for FX:
DOCUMENTARY NONFICTION SPECIAL:
“AKA Jane Rowe”
DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES:
“The Most Dangerous Animal of All”
SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM:
“Cake / Drifters”
“Cake / Joe Bennett Collection”
“Cake / Psychotown”
SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES:
“Cake / OH Jerome, No
“Cake / Quarter Life Poetry
“Cake / Sharklords”
SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES:
“Cake / Two Pink Doors”
