Emmys 2020 exclusive: FX categories for ‘Mrs. America,’ ‘Pose,’ ‘AHS: 1984’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for FX. For this season, the cable network has returning hits such as “Baskets” (Zach Galifianakis), “Better Things” (Pamela Adlon) and “Pose” (Billy Porter) and newcomers “Breeders” (Martin Freeman) and “Dave” (Dave Burd). They also have limited series contenders “American Horror Story: 1984” (Emma Roberts), “Devs” (Sonoya Mizuno) and “Mrs. America” (Cate Blanchett) among their slate.

Below, the list of FX lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedies, dramas, limited series, TV movies and other genres. More names might be added by the network on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“A CHRISTMAS CAROL”

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actor – Guy Pearce

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Joe Alwyn, Stephen Graham, Johnny Harris, Andy Serkis

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Charlotte Riley, Vinette Robinson

“AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Cody Fern, Deron Horton, Gus Kenworthy, John Carroll Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Zach Villa

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross

“ARCHER: 1999”

Animated Program

Character Voice-Over – H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, Adam Reed, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Lucky Yates

“BASKETS”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Zach Galifianakis

Comedy Supporting Actor – Louie Anderson

Comedy Supporting Actress – Martha Kelly

“BETTER THINGS”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Pamela Adlon

Comedy Supporting Actress – Hannah Allgood, Olivia Edward, Celia Imrie, Mikey Madison

Comedy Guest Actor – Diedrich Bader, Greg Cromer, Kevin Pollak, Randy Rainbow

Comedy Guest Actress – Judy Gold, Rebecca Metz, Alysia Reiner, Judy Reyes, Molly Shannon, Cree Summer

“BREEDERS”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Martin Freeman

Comedy Actress – Daisy Haggard

Comedy Supporting Actor – Alan Armstrong, Michael McKean

Comedy Supporting Actress – Joanna Bacon

“DAVE”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Dave Burd

Comedy Supporting Actor – Travis Bennett, GaTa, Andrew Santino

Comedy Supporting Actress – Christine Ko, Taylor Misiak

Comedy Guest Actor – David Paymer

Comedy Guest Actress – Gina Hecht

“DEVS”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Nick Offerman

Movie/Limited Actress – Sonoya Mizuno

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Zach Grenier, Karl Glusman, Jin Ha, Jefferson Hall, Stephen McKinley Henderson

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Alison Pill, Cailee Spaeny

“IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA”

Comedy Series

Comedy Supporting Actor – Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney

Comedy Supporting Actress – Kaitlin Olson

“LEGION”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Dan Stevens

Drama Actress – Rachel Keller

Drama Supporting Actor – Bill Irwin

Drama Supporting Actress – Aubrey Plaza, Lauren Tsai

“MAYANS M.C.”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – J.D. Pardo

Drama Supporting Actor – Richard Cabral, Clayton Cardenas, Michael Irby, Antonio Jaramillo, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Raoul Max Trujillo

Drama Supporting Actress – Carla Baratta, Sarah Bolger

“MR INBETWEEN”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Scott Ryan

Comedy Supporting Actor – Nic Cassim, Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak

Comedy Supporting Actress – Brooke Satchwell, Chika Yasumura

Comedy Guest Actor – Matt Nable, Ben Oxenbould

“MRS. AMERICA”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actress – Cate Blanchett

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – John Slattery

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Rose Byrne, Ari Graynor, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, Tracey Ullman

“POSE”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Billy Porter

Drama Actress – Mj Rodriguez

Drama Supporting Actor – Dyllon Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Ryan Jamaal Swain

Drama Supporting Actress – Sandra Bernhard, Dominique Jackson, Patti LuPone, Indya Moore, Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar, Charlayne Woodard

“SNOWFALL”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Damson Idris

Drama Supporting Actor – Melvin Gregg, Carter Hudson, Isaiah John, Amin Joseph, Sergio Peris-Mencheta

Drama Supporting Actress – Gail Bean, Reign Edwards, Michael Hyatt, Angela Lewis

Drama Guest Actor – DeRay Davis

“WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak

Comedy Actress – Natasia Demetriou

Comedy Supporting Actor – Harvey Guillen, Mark Proksch

Comedy Guest Actor – Mark Hamill

And here is a list of some other program categories for FX:

DOCUMENTARY NONFICTION SPECIAL:

“AKA Jane Rowe”

DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES:

“The Most Dangerous Animal of All”

SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM:

“Cake / Drifters”

“Cake / Joe Bennett Collection”

“Cake / Psychotown”

SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES:

“Cake / OH Jerome, No

“Cake / Quarter Life Poetry

“Cake / Sharklords”

SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES:

“Cake / Two Pink Doors”

