Another one bites the dust as Galen Gering let go from ‘Days of Our Lives’: ‘Thanks for the memories’

“I’ve always seen birthdays as a day of reflection, an opportunity to look back at where I’ve been and where I’m going. So, it’s oddly befitting that today also happens to be my last day at ‘Days,’” said actor Galen Gering in a February 13 Instagram post (see it below). He turned 48 that day, and it was also his farewell from “Days of Our Lives,” and he’s not alone.

Last fall, “Days” released its entire cast from their contracts, which meant new deals had to be struck when the show was officially renewed for another season. Not everybody gets to return though. Freddie Smith recently revealed that he and his on-screen love interest Chandler Massey were fired from the show indefinitely.

Daytime veteran Gering got his start on “Passions,” where he played Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald from that show’s premiere in 1999 until its ultimate cancellation in 2008. Gering hopped aboard “Days” that same year as Rafe Hernandez and has been playing that role ever since, during which time he has been paired with, among others, Alison Sweeney and Kristian Alfonso, both of whom are pictured with him in his farewell message.

“I have such great memories from the last 10 years,” Gering added. “Onscreen I’ve fought for marriages and fought evil twins. I’ve put people in prison and been imprisoned. And offscreen, I’ve made friendships that I will have for a lifetime. All the while, I’ve been so fortunate to have the love and support of the greatest fans in the world. I hope you know how thankful I am to have had you at my side. With that said, the journey continues and I hope to bring you along for the ride. Thanks for the memories, ‘Days of our Lives.'”

