Gay country singer Kameron Ross returns to ‘America’s Got Talent’ with controversial Lady Gaga cover [WATCH]

The last time Kameron Ross appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” the judges were awed by his personal story of being a gay country singer in conservative Texas. Now he’s a part of the second group of Quarter-finalists who appeared during the August 18 episode in front of panelists Kenan Thompson, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Kameron covered Lady Gaga‘s “Million Reasons” during Tuesday’s live show, but the judges were less than enthused with his song choice. What do you think? Watch the “AGT” performance video above and read the judges’ comments below.

Sofia: “I loved you from the first time I saw you. I think you’re so handsome. When you perform I think it shows how much this means to you and your story’s amazing. I am gonna have to say that I did love your first performance [better], but I think America is going to love you.”

Kenan: “Yeah, I agree. I was very moved by your story and it looks like when you’re up on stage you’re really free to perform and be yourself. You look very comfortable and happy there. I feel like maybe you could add a cowboy hat or something … but overall I thought it was pretty okay.”

Howie: “I love, Kenan, that what was missing for you was a hat. I don’t disagree with Sofia as far as the song choice wasn’t my favorite. I do like you and in this time and the way we are living right now in this world, everybody’s gotta be accepted. You’re such a strong pillar of acceptance and I think America is gonna love you. I didn’t love that song.”

Heidi: “I really wanted it to be good because I really like you and like everyone said already too, I loved what you did before. This was not my most favorite rendition of this song. I don’t know, maybe you were extra nervous today? I don’t know what it was, but it was not my favorite.”

