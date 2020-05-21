‘General Hospital’ leads 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations with 23, but how did ‘Days,’ ‘Eastsiders,’ ‘Ellen’ and others do?

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards announced their nominations during “The Talk” on Thursday, May 21, and “General Hospital” leads the way with 23 bids including Best Drama Series. It has won that top prize 13 times, more than any other show, so can it extend that record? Check out the list of nominations here.

Leading the nominations tally doesn’t necessarily make “GH” the automatic front-runner, especially when its rivals are so close. “Days of Our Lives” has 22 nominations, and “The Young and the Restless” has 21. “Y&R” is actually the defending champion for the top award, while “Days” won it the year before that in 2018. “GH’s” last victory was in 2017.

“Y&R’s” sister soap “The Bold and the Beautiful” trails with 13 nominations, but that still makes it the fourth most nominated program of the year. “B&B” won Best Drama Series three times in a row from 2009 to 2011, but it hasn’t won since that three-peat.

Among digital dramas, Netflix‘s “Eastsiders” and Amazon’s “Studio City” lead with eight bids including Best Digital Drama Series. “Eastsiders” is also the only online soap up for Best Casting against the four network serials. But past digital drama juggernaut “The Bay” is nominated seven times, and defending champ “After Forever” is up for six awards. So that race could be just as competitive as Best Drama Series.

The venerable “Sesame Street” and “Ghostwriter” are the top children’s shows with eight noms apiece. “The View” leads among talk shows with eight bids including a switch to Best Talk Show (Informative) after having previously competed in the category for entertainment talk shows. And Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson could get halfway to EGOT as her self-titled series is up for seven awards including Best Talk Show (Entertainment), and she herself is nominated for her hosting duties.

